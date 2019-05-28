30 Summer Shows You Maybe Forgot Are Cancelled/'Missing' This Year

Nobody likes surprises — especially during the summer, which is supposed to be a happy time full of bowling in the arcade, making out under the docks and Tito’s-infused games of old-timey, steel lawn darts.

* Syfy’s Wynonna Earp is MIA this summer, despite being renewed for Season 4 last July. (Production house IDW is experiencing “financial challenges.”)

* AMC’s Better Call Saul, which aired Season 4 in late Summer 2018, won’t be back until 2020.

* USA Network’s Mr. Robot, which has aired two of its first three seasons during the summer, has not yet set a premiere date for its fourth and final run. Only “2019.”

* Though exact dates are not yet available, Showtime’s The Affair Season 5 and Syfy’s Killjoys Season 5 are both on track for summer premieres.

