Jeopardy! Phenom James Holzhauer Passes New Milestone With Latest Win

Ken Jennings‘ standing as Jeopardy!‘s all-time highest earner is officially… in jeopardy. Trivia master James Holzhauer racked up his 27th consecutive win on Friday, officially putting the 34-year-old professional sports gambler past the $2 million mark. Factoring in the $74,000 he took home from Friday’s game, his overall earnings now total $2,065,535.

This puts him dangerously close to Jennings’ $2,520,700 total, which he earned over the course of 74 games back in 2004.

One of the secrets to Holzhauer’s meteoric rise has been his consistent willingness to take big risks, all of which have paid off thus far. And his latest victory was no exception; he wagered $35,000 on Friday’s “Final Jeopardy” question, nearly doubling what he’d already collected.

In his own words, however, Holzhauer recently said, “When I watch at home, I always root for the contestants to bet big on Daily Doubles. They get them right most of the time, and it can give them a big leg up on the competition. I’m proud of myself for sticking to that attitude when it was my money on the line.”

Holzhauer will return to Jeopardy! on Monday, May 27 (7/6c) to take on two new challengers. Are you rooting for him to knock Jennings off his throne? Hit PLAY on the video above to watch him pass the $2 million mark, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the Jeopardy! whiz below.