Jeopardy! Contestant Becomes Show's New Second-Highest Cash Winner

It’s probably too soon to start planning his victory parade, but congratulations are definitely in order for Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer, who is now the second-highest earner in the game’s history. After winning his eighth consecutive episode on Monday, the 34-year-old professional sports gambler’s total earnings reached $460,479.

Related Jeopardy! Contestant Crushes Previous Record for Single-Day Winnings

Jeopardy! Contestant Crushes Previous Record for Single-Day Winnings Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Video, Urges Fans to 'Keep the Faith and We'll Win'

At this point, the only contestant to earn more than Holzhauer was Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, who took home an incredible $2,520,700 from his 74-game winning streak. (Like we said, it’s probably too early to start planning a parade.) Prior to Holzhauer becoming the show’s No. 2 earner, that title went to Dave Madden, who earned a 19-game total of $430,400.

“When I watch at home, I always root for the contestants to bet big on Daily Doubles,” Las Vegas-based Holzhauer said in a statement, attributing his success to his willingness to take big risks. “They get them right most of the time, and it can give them a big leg up on the competition. I’m proud of myself for sticking to that attitude when it was my money on the line.”

Holzhauer will return to face two new contestants on Tuesday’s episode, his ninth overall. Earlier this month, he set the record for the highest single-day cash winnings when he ended the April 9 episode with $110,914.

Your thoughts on Holzhauer’s incredible feat? Drop ’em in a comment below.