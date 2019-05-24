Adam Levine's Fellow Voice Coaches Weigh In on His Shocking Departure: 'Gonna Miss Working With That Idiot'

RELATED STORIES Adam Levine Addresses His Voice Exit: 'For Me, It Was Time to Move On'

Fans of The Voice are still processing the news of Adam Levine’s departure after 16 seasons — and they’re not alone. Levine’s fellow coaches, who learned of his exit just one day ahead of this morning’s big announcement, are taking to social media to salute the Voice veteran.

The best response, unsurprisingly, comes from Levine’s better half Blake Shelton. “Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at [The Voice] anymore,” the country star tweeted. “After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Adds Kelly Clarkson, “Found out last night about [Adam] leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!”

The show also released its own statement on social media, heavily implying that Gwen Stefani is only serving as a temporary replacement for Levine:

–

Voice host Carson Daly announced Friday on Today that Levine won’t return for the NBC reality competition series’ upcoming 17th season.

How do you feel about a Levine-less Voice? Drop a comment with your thoughts on his exit below.