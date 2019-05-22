TVLine Items: Superstore Promotes Sandra, Claws Trailer and More

Looks like Sandra’s movement to unionize Cloud 9 is gaining even more momentum: Superstore has promoted Kaliko Kauahi, who plays the scene-stealing sales associate, to series regular for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports. Kauahi has recurred on the NBC comedy since the first season.

In the show’s Season 4 ender, Sandra rallied her colleagues to unionize, and then got engaged to her secret boyfriend Jerry. Creator Justin Spitzer is hopeful that rival Carol will not thwart a wedding, telling TVLine in a post-mortem Q&A, “I don’t know how she can stand in the way, though she did manage to convince Sandra to give up Jerry based on a coin flip. If that can happen, anything can happen.”

* Greg Kinnear will star opposite Lisa Kudrow in Amazon’s upcoming comedy series Good People, TVLine has learned. Kinnear will play Dr. Paul Keating, a charming college professor who causes problems for the ombudsman’s office “because of his unorthodox methods of teaching and refusal to acquiesce to ‘PC’ rules,” according to the official description.

* Ellen DeGeneres has signed a new deal to continue hosting her daytime talk show through 2022, our sister site Variety reports.

* TNT has released a full-length trailer for Claws Season 3, premiering Sunday, June 9 at 9/8c:

* OWN has released a trailer for Queen Sugar Season 4, which premieres Wednesday, June 12 at 9 pm:

