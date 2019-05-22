Love Island: U.S. Version to Air 5 Nights a Week This Summer on CBS

RELATED STORIES Big Brother Season 21 Premiere Date Set, Status of Celebrity Editions TBD

Big Brother Season 21 Premiere Date Set, Status of Celebrity Editions TBD Young and Restless: Greg Rikaart's Kevin Is Back to Take Care of Some Unfinished Business (First Photo)

Will CBS’ Love Island succeed where Fox’s Paradise Hotel has failed? The Eye network has announced that its adaptation of the hit U.K. reality show will premiere on Tuesday, July 9 at 8/7c and air five — yes, five — nights a week through Wednesday, Aug. 7.

For the uninitiated: Love Island sends a pack of sexy singles (or “Islanders”) to an exotic locale in search of love. Every few days, the Islanders must couple-up — and those who fail to find a partner are at risk of being “dumped” from the island. Along the way, challenges arise in the form of new arrivals and myriad dramatic twists. Meanwhile, viewers at home will have the opportunity to “shape events on screen” and crown one lucky couple the winner of a cash prize. (A host and cast will be revealed at a later date.)

“As the buzziest reality show in the U.K., Love Island has won the hearts of viewers across the pond as well as around the world, creating appointment viewing and fanfare for audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to bring our version of this cultural phenomenon to CBS,” Sharon Vuong, CBS’ SVP of Alternative Programming, said in a statement. “This fun, light-hearted series is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week!”

The Love Island announcement comes just days after Fox scaled back its similar reality show Paradise Hotel. The buzzy revival was set to air three nights a week, but has been reduced to Thursdays only following dismal ratings.

In addition to Love Island, CBS’ summer slate includes Big Brother 21, new action-adventure series Blood & Treasure (airing Tuesdays at 10 pm), the final season of Elementary (premiering Thursday at 10 pm) and Instinct Season 2 (premiering Sunday, June 16).

Will you be checking into Love Island? Watch the first promo above, then hit the comments with your reactions.