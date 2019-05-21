Ratings: The Fix Rises With Series Finale, The Enemy Within Steady

RELATED STORIES Which Cancelled Show Most Deserves to Be Saved? VOTE!

The Fix wrapped its one-and-done run on Monday night with 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking up to its best numbers in four episodes.

Opening ABC’s night, The Bachelorette (4.5 mil/1.2) was down a tick but tied The Voice for the nightly demo win.

Over on NBC, The Voice (7.9 mil/1.2, read recap) ticked up to seven-week highs. The Enemy Within (4.3 mil/0.6) ended Season 1 with a seven-week audience high while steady in the demo for a seventh consecutive week.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (1.1 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “B+”) was steady with its Season 4 finale; read post mortem.

CBS | Leading out of a rerun of The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale (5.9 mil/1.0), The Code (4.9 mil/0.7) ticked up to a best-since-premiere rating. A Carpool Karaoke special then did 3.1 mil/0.5.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.5 mil/0.7) opened Season 3 on par with its sophomore average.

