This Is Us Video: Mandy Moore Says Clues About Future Rebecca's Deathbed Situation Will Be Scarce

If This Is Us‘ Season 3 finale left you wondering exactly what is going on there with aged, bed-ridden Rebecca, you best get familiar with the word patience.

The April 2 episode, titled (because it identified) “Her,” closed with a flash-forward in which the Pearson family was slowly but surely congregating at Kevin’s swank home. The purpose? Apparently to visit with Rebecca, who looked frail and is perhaps addled, judging by how Randall approached and identified himself to his mother.

Speaking with TVLine at the NBC Upfronts, Mandy Moore reacted to some fan theories about what exactly ails Rebecca (Alzheimer’s?), before admitting that she has many questions of her own. Alas — and perhaps more than ever, now that This Is Us has been renewed for not one but three seasons — it may be a while before the NBC drama returns to that somber future scenario. Press play above to hear Moore explain why that is.

Rebecca’s portrayer also shares the time period she is most excited to flash back to in Season 4, involving Rebecca and Jack.

This Is Us returns with Season 4 this fall, again airing Tuesdays at 9/8c.

