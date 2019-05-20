Falcon & Winter Soldier: Emily VanCamp May Play MCU Role on Disney+ Series

Emily VanCamp is in talks to reprise her MCU role as Sharon “Grand-Niece of Peggy” Carter in Disney+’s upcoming series teaming Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Falcon & Winter Soldier, starring fellow MCU vets Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, is one of several Marvel series announced last month along with other Disney+ streaming service details.

Since Disney+’s big info drop, Avengers: Endgame has hit theaters, and the ending of that big-screen blockbuster put Mackie’s Sam aka Falcon on an exciting new trajectory. Our sister site Deadline reports that both VanCamp as well as Daniel Bruhl, who played baddie Helmut Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, are in talks to join the small-screen offshoot. Deadline also is hearing that the six-part Falcon & Winter Soldier will in fact pick up where Endgame left off, with Sam facing a new destiny.

VanCamp, whose Sharon fka Kate/Agent 13 has appeared in both Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, currently stars on Fox’s The Resident. Disney now owns 20th Century TV, which produces the med drama, so you have to imagine accommodations will gladly be made if her services are wanted on both shows.

Disney+ launches Nov. 12; Falcon & Winter Soldier is being eyed for a summer 2020 premiere.