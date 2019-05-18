Ratings: Blacklist Finale Tops Night

NBC’s The Blacklist wrapped Season 6 on Friday with 4.45 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, hitting a season high in audience while holding onto its Friday high in the demo.

As such, Blacklist and Dateline (4 mil/0.6) tied for the Friday demo win.

TVLine readers gave the Blacklist finale an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.

Over on CBS, Hawaii Five-0 (5 mil/0.5; TVLine reader grade “B+”) ended Season 9 on low notes, airing an hour later and randomly leading out, as it did, of two “news” specials that averaged 4.2 mil/0.5.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2.2 mil/0.4) was steady…. The CW’s Dynasty (957K/0.2) is currently up (due to preemptions, anyone know?).

