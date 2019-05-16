The Young and the Restless Adds All My Children Veteran Eva LaRue

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Survivor Finale Up Year-Over- Year, Chicago Med Hits 4-Episode High

Eva LaRue is returning to Natalia Boa Vista’s stomping grounds.

The former CSI: Miami star will join the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless, TVLine has confirmed. In addition to her homecoming at the network, the move will mark LaRue’s daytime comeback: She played neurologist Dr. Maria Santos Grey on the ABC soap All My Children off and on over the course of 18 years. In 1997, she received a Daytime Emmy nomination for supporting actress for her work on the series.

LaRue’s Y&R character, Celeste Rosales, is the mother of Lola Rosales (played by Sasha Calle) and Rey Rosales (played by Jordi Vilasuso). LaRue begins shooting in late May; look for Celeste’s first appearance to take place on Wednesday, June 26. EW.com first reported the casting.

The actress’ other TV credits include Fuller House, George Lopez, Soul Food, Third Watch and Santa Barbara. At present, she hosts Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Animal Tales.

CBS recently renewed The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful — as well as its entire daytime lineup, which also includes The Talk, The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal — for the 2019-2020 TV season.

