Riverdale EP Teases Katy Keene Crossovers: Who's Likely to Visit?

We already know Josie is heading from Riverdale to Katy Keene… but she might see some familiar faces once she’s there.

The CW’s new drama Katy Keene — slated to debut at midseason — is a spinoff of Riverdale set in New York City, with cast member Ashleigh Murray reprising her Riverdale role as aspiring musician Josie McCoy. And thanks to that connection, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa — who also co-created Katy Keene and serves as an executive producer — isn’t ruling out a few crossover appearances between the two series.

“There’s more chance of Riverdale kids popping up in Katy‘s world than Katy characters going to the Riverdale world,” Aguirre-Sacasa tells TVLine. That’s because Katy Keene actually takes place five years after Riverdale, after Josie has done some growing up. But the EP already has one particular Riverdale character in mind for a Katy cameo. “We think it might be fun to see what Kevin Keller is up to five years in the future: coming to see some Broadway shows and hanging out with his step-sister Josie and her group of friends. So we’re hopeful we’re going to do that, for sure.”

Katy Keene — starring Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale as the title character, who’s trying to make it as a fashion designer in the Big Apple — comes from the same Archie Comics universe as Riverdale… so does that mean we can expect another noir-tinged murder mystery? Not this time, says Aguirre-Sacasa. Katy Keene is “a romance, it’s a comedy. It’s very aspirational. It’s very optimistic.”

In fact, when pitching the spinoff to producers Warner Bros. TV, the EP remembers, “we double and triple-checked: ‘And you don’t want this to be a thriller, right? You don’t want dead bodies?’ And everyone was like, ‘No, no dead bodies.'” So it might spring from an established CW drama, but like its title character, Katy Keene is trying to make it on its own: “It’s absolutely its own thing.”

