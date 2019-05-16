Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo Tears Into Bachelor Boss: 'We Don't Attack Successful Women on Our Network'

Hell hath no fury like Ellen Pompeo when one of her own comes under fire. The Grey’s Anatomy leading lady — and the veritable queen of ABC — tore into Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss after the EP shaded Kelly Ripa earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Fleiss tweeted, “Easy, Kelly Ripa … The Bachelor franchise pays your salary!” after Ripa called the dating series “gross” and “creepy” on ABC-owned Live With Kelly and Ryan. Early Thursday, Pompeo shot back at Fleiss (also via Twitter), writing, “Okay [Mike Fleiss], that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay Kelly Ripa’s salary. Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage.”

Pompeo then took one final dig at the series long-chronicled diversity problem, ending her tweet with “#bachelorsoooowhite.”

Okay @fleissmeister… that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary. Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage…. #bachelorsoooowhite

— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 16, 2019

Moments later, Pompeo — who had been taking a mini-social media hiatus — tweeted to a follower, “Took a break but had to jump back in the ring for my girl.”

ABC has thus far not commented on the kerfuffle.