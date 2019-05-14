TVLine Items: Tricia Helfer Is Dracula, Brie Larson Runs Wild and More

Tricia Helfer is sinking her teeth into a bloodsucking new role: The Battlestar Galactica and Lucifer vet will play Dracula in Season 4 of Syfy’s Van Helsing, our sister site Deadline reports. (Netflix and the BBC have their own Dracula project, with The Bridge‘s Claes Bang as the iconic character.)

Helfer “will be a fierce and unstoppable Dark One… as the battle between good and evil reaches new heights,” executive producer Chad Oakes tells the site.

The series has also tapped Richard Harmon (The 100), Nicole Munoz (Defiance), Keeya King (The Handmaid’s Tale) and pro wrestler Big Show for undisclosed roles.

* Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name) will join Bear Grylls on the new season of Running Wild, premiering Tuesday, Nov. 5 on National Geographic.

* ABC has picked up a new iteration of the variety show Kids Say the Darndest Things, hosted and executive-produced by Tiffany Haddish. It’ll air Sundays at 8/7c this fall.

* Jimmy Kimmel has extended his contract with ABC by three years, which will take his late-night talk show through Season 20 (to air during 2021-2022).

* David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will return for Season 2 on Friday, May 31. This time around, Netflix will drop all six episodes at once; guests will be announced at a later date.

* Repeats of The Simpsons will air on Freeform beginning this September.

* Freeform has released a new trailer for Motherland: Fort Salem, its upcoming witch military drama:

