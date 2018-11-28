TVLine Items: Netflix Casts Dracula, Gotham Star to Helm 100th and More

Netflix and the BBC have found their Dracula: Danish actor Claes Bang (The Bridge) will star as the titular bloodsucker in the upcoming drama from Sherlock producers/writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, our sister site Variety reports.

In the series — airing on BBC One and streaming stateside on Netflix as three feature-length episodes — Dracula plots a journey from Transylvania to wreak havoc in London.

Bang was also recently cast in the fifth and final season of The Affair as Helen’s love interest.

* Donald Sutherland (Trust) will play father to Nicole Kidman in The Undoing, HBO’s limited series about a therapist whose world is turned upside-down by a violent death, a missing husband (Hugh Grant) and a chain of terrible revelations.

* Gotham star Erin Richards will direct the Fox drama’s 100th episode — penned by leading man Ben McKenzie! — the actress revealed via Instagram.

* DC Universe has released a trailer for Young Justice: Outsiders, premiering Friday, Jan. 4:

* Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming Springsteen on Broadway special, which drops Sunday, Dec. 16. Watch it below:

