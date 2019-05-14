Tim Conway, Star of The Carol Burnett Show and McHale's Navy, Dead at 85

Tim Conway, a multiple Emmy winner and star of The Carol Burnett Show, died Tuesday in Los Angeles, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Conway, a prolific comedic actor was 85. He played Ensign Charles Parker on McHale’s Navy for that show’s four-season run and led his own eponymous series before guest-starring with Burnett’s troupe in 1975 and eventually joining the show as a series regular. While on Carol Burnett, he created wildly popular characters including Mr. Tudball and The Oldest Man, and Conway also prided himself on trying to make his co-stars crack up during sketches. In one such incident, Conway was fond of recalling, he caused castmate Harvey Korman to wet his pants from laughter.

Conway’s six-decade career included roles on Newhart; Married… With Children; Coach; Mad About You; Diagnosis Murder; Yes, Dear and CSI. In recent years, he booked guest spots on Mike & Molly, Glee, Hot in Cleveland and Melissa & Joey, among other series, and lent his voice to animated shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, in which he voiced Barnacle Boy, and Dragons: Riders of Berk, in which he voiced Mulch. He won an Emmy in 2008 for playing Bucky Bright in an episode of 30 Rock; it was his fifth such award.