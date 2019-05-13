Thursday’s Big Bang Theory series finale (8/7c, CBS) is not all rainbows and unicorns, confirms Mayim Bialik, who tells TVLine, “It’s a complicated episode. Our writers are much more, like, intellectuals than what you would think of as comedy writers. They are complicated people, so there’s a lot of depth to this episode.”

Bialik, who has played Amy Farrah Fowler for 10 of the sitcom's 12 seasons, is confident viewers will walk away from the swan song with a sense of contentment. That said, she warns us that not every storyline gets wrapped up in a neat little bow. "I think that fans will be satisfied," she shares in the above video interview. "There are things that get tied up, but there are things that are left open."

CBS over the weekend released the first official loglines and images from the two-episode farewell. The first episode, “The Change Constant,” hints at the arrival of “big news” for Sheldon and Amy, with the second half-hour, titled “The Stockholm Syndrome,” teasing a “secret,” a new “friend” and a big first for one of the show’s couples.

A special Big Bang retrospective, hosted by Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, will follow the series finale (and the Season 2 finale of Young Sheldon) at 9:30/8:30c.