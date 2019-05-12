Big Bang Theory Series Finale First Look: Someone Has a 'Secret'

CBS has unveiled the first photos and teasers for The Big Bang Theory‘s two-part series finale on May 16, and they’re light on spoilers but heavy on hints.

The super-brief logline for the first episode, "The Change Constant," simply states that "Sheldon and Amy await big news," which we can safely assume is related to their hoped-for Nobel Prize win in physics for their work on Super Asymmetry.

However, the teaser for the second episode, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” is decidedly more voluminous, touching on each of the principal characters: “Bernadette and Wolowitz leave their kids for the first time; Penny and Leonard try to keep a secret; Sheldon and Amy stick together; and Koothrappali makes a new friend, as the gang travels together into an uncharted future.”

The accompanying photos (which you can peruse in the attached gallery, or click here for direct access) raise more questions than answers — like, for instance, what’s the nature of the tense discussion Amy and Raj are having, and why are they having it in a public restroom?

Melissa Rauch recently assured TVLine that the sitcom’s swan song will more than live up to the hype. “I’ve watched a lot of sitcom series finales,” the actress behind Bernadette told us. “And I’m not saying this because I’m biased. I’m taking myself out of it. I was a fan for the first few [seasons] before I joined the cast, so I feel i can say this as an objective fan. It’s one of my favorites ever, [possibly even] my favorite.”