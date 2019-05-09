The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Teases Howard/Bernadette Finale Twist: 'My Heart Skipped a Beat'

Melissa Rauch was a self-professed Big Bang Theory super-fan before she joined the CBS comedy’s cast in Season 3, which makes her review of the May 16 series finale wholly objective and completely legit. That’s her story and she’s sticking to it!

“I’m a TV junkie,” Bernadette’s portrayer maintains to TVLine in the above video interview. “I’ve watched a lot of sitcom series finales. And I’m not saying this because I’m biased. I’m taking myself out of it. I was a fan for the first few [seasons] before I joined the cast, so I feel i can say this as an objective fan. It’s one of my favorites ever, [possibly even] my favorite.” Big Bang Theory: The Final Taping Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Prior to laying eyes on the finale script, Rauch insists she had no specific agenda or wish list. “I didn’t know what I wanted any of this to be,” she shares. “I didn’t know how I wanted it to end. I didn’t know what i wanted to happen. But it [ended up being] everything I didn’t know I wanted it to be. I thought the writers did a perfect job crafting it.”

The actress was particularly moved by a top-secret moment involving her Bernadette and Howard. “My heart skipped a beat,” she recalls of the scene in question.

Also in the above video Q&A: Rauch reveals which iconic Bernadette prop she lifted from the set, and also confirms that the thing I said happened at the finale taping DID INDEED HAPPEN.