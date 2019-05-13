Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Weeps in Season 8 Documentary Trailer

How does that saying go? We’ve always had a soft spot for broken bastards? Something like that. Anyway, that’s why watching footage of Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington losing it in this new trailer for the show’s upcoming documentary is just about to do us in.

HBO on Sunday released the first in-depth look at The Last Watch, a behind-the-scenes look at the fantasy series’ eighth and final season. In the minute-long spot, the cast gathers for a final table read — prompting Harington’s tears, as well as affectionate moments between Conleth Hill and Gwendoline Christie and cheers from Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams — and members of the show’s expansive crew reflect on pulling off one of the most grueling seasons in TV history.

“It’s like looking around and seeing your family,” showrunner Dan Weiss tells the assembled cast just before the actors dive into Season 8’s scripts.

British documentarian Jeanie Finlay (Seahorse) was embedded on the series’ set during production of the final six episodes, and the footage she captured during that time “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland,” per the official press release.

The two-hour movie will air Sunday, May 26, at 9/8c — a week after Game of Thrones‘ series finale. The Last Watch will follow the cast and crew as they deal with weather vagaries and dodge spoiler-hungry fans. Glimmer Films produced the project, and Thrones bosses D.B. Weiss and David Benioff served as executive-producers.

Press PLAY on the video above to get a glimpse of what the documentary holds (including the shooting of Clarke’s final scene), then hit the comments with your thoughts.