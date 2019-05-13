Chicago Fire Video: Brett Questions If She Has Feelings for Casey

Talk about a dead giveaway: When Casey casually greets Brett in TVLine’s exclusive video from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire (NBC, 9/8c), the paramedic literally loses her breath amidst a coughing fit.

The strange reaction prompts Stella and Emily to wonder what’s going on, so Brett fills them in on what her spin instructor said about her and Casey being meant for each other. “That is ridiculous… right?” Brett asks. After taking a considering look at the firefighter captain, Stella and Emily have a different opinion.

“I’m sure Casey doesn’t feel that way,” Brett argues. Plus, there’s a lot of complicated relationship history, like “he was married to my best friend. I dated her brother,” Brett adds.

“Forget the Dawson stuff for a minute,” Emily says. “How do you feel about Casey?”

Talking to TVLine ahead of our May Sweeps Preview, showrunner Derek Haas said of the potential pairing, “You’ve got two characters who are hurt by the last relationships they had, and they’re both essentially really strong, good people. So yeah, those hints have been deliberate, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Elsewhere in the episode, “a serial arsonist cold case is reopened when Lt. Severide finds a connection to a recent salon fire,” per the official synopsis, and “Firehouse 51 celebrates a retirement party.”

Press PLAY above to find out how Brett responds to Emily’s question — and what her friends think of her answer.