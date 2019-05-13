American Idol Renewed for Season '3' at ABC as Costly Judging Panel Braces for a Possible Shakeup

ABC’s votes are in: American Idol will return for an 18th season (its third on ABC), TVLine has learned. Though an exact premiere date has yet to be announced, it’s safe to assume that the search for America’s next superstar will resume sometime in Jan. 2020.

With ratings down sharply vs. Season 2, rumors abound that ABC is looking to pare down costs in Season 3. Much of the potential belt-tightening is allegedly focused on the salaries of the judges (most notably Katy Perry, who is said to be pocketing $20 million per season). TVLine has learned that the network has made offers to Perry and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to return for Season 3, but at the moment there are no deals. (Host Ryan Seacrest is reportedly in the middle of a long-term deal with ABC.) What's Renewed & Cancelled for Next Season? Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

American Idol originally ran on Fox for 15 seasons (2002–2016), where it made household names out of singers like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. Shortly after Idol‘s initial cancellation, it returned for a sixteenth season on ABC, with Perry, Bryan and Richie seated at the judges table. ABC found its first Idol winner in Maddie Poppe.

Only three singers — Alejandro Aranda, Madison VanDenburg and Laine Hardy — remain in the competition this season, with the winner being announced during Sunday’s live finale (ABC, 8/7c).

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Idol‘s pickup.

