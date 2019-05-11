Saturday Night Live kicked off Emma Thompson‘s hosting debut with a mother of a monologue.

The Oscar-winning actress began her time in Studio 8H by reminding viewers that it was Mother’s Day weekend and then asking for some help from a couple of other mothers that just happened to be in the building.

“Do you want to join me, girls?” Thompson said just before SNL vets Amy Poehler and Tina Fey walked out on stage. After Poehler dropped a plug for her and Fey’s new movie Wine Country, the trio went about decoding what moms really mean when they talk. Or, as Thompson put it, “Welcome to Momspeak 101.”

For instance, when a mom says “I love all my kids the same,” Fey noted, she means? “Your sister is winning,” Poehler chimed in.

“Sometimes what your mother means varies based on where she’s from,” Thompson pointed out. And after Fey did an impression of a Philadelphia ma and Poehler trotted out her version of a Boston mother, Thompson explained that a British mum’s “splendid” really means “I’m sad, I’m happy, how are you, you embarrass me, I’m crazy, you’re drunk. ‘Splendid’ is sort of our ‘aloha.'”

The ladies then wrapped the bit with a touching message to their children.

