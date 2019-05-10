Last Man Standing Finale Video: Are Mandy and Kyle Ready to Move Out?

Last Man Standing‘s Mandy and Kyle are about to leave the nest — assuming they ever get done packing.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Season 7 finale (Fox, 8/7c), Mike’s son-in-law takes an extended break from boxing up his belongings to reminisce about some of his most cherished possessions. “Everything I pick up tells me a beautiful story about my time here,” he says, including the coat hanger that Mike handed him when he first moved in. “You said, ‘Hang up your coat or I’m gonna smack you in the head.'” (Ah, good times!)

Mike makes it abundantly clear that he isn’t interested in taking a stroll down memory lane. What he does want is for Mandy and Kyle to commit to a move-out date. When that doesn’t happen, “he is forced to take action and light a little fire under them,” showrunner Kevin Abbott recently told TVLine.

As previously reported, Last Man Standing has been renewed for an eighth season, which is expected to premiere in the fall. However, with WWE Smackdown Live on tap for Friday nights (beginning Oct. 4), the Tim Allen-led comedy, which has called Friday nights home since its second season on ABC, will be forced to relocate to another night. Its new time slot will be announced when Fox unveils its 2019-20 primetime line-up on Monday, May 13.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be tuning in for the Last Man Standing finale.