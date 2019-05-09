FBI Spinoff, Good Wife Creators' Evil Among CBS Drama Series Orders

CBS wants more FBI: The Eye network has handed a series order to spinoff FBI: Most Wanted, TVLine has learned, along with two other new dramas.

Most Wanted — executive-produced by Law & Order and #OneChicago mastermind Dick Wolf — centers on the division of the bureau tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Nip/Tuck veteran Julian McMahon stars as FBI Agent Jess Lacroix, with Kellan Lutz (Twilight) playing Agent Crosby and Alana De La Garza (Law & Order) as Assistant Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. The Most Wanted cast debuted in an April 2 episode of FBI that doubled as a backdoor pilot for the spinoff.

As for the other two dramas CBS picked up: Evil, from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, is “a psychological mystery that examines science versus religion and the origins of evil,” per the official description. Katja Herbers (Westworld) stars as a skeptical forensic psychologist who teams up with a priest-in-training (Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter) and a blue-collar contractor to investigate paranormal phenomena like miracles and demonic possessions. Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) and Michael Emerson (Person of Interest) also co-star.

Legal drama All Rise “follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system,” according to the official synopsis. The ensemble cast includes Simone Missick (Luke Cage), Wilson Bethel (Hart of Dixie), Jessica Camacho (The Flash) and CSI vet Marg Helgenberger.

CBS also picked up a quartet of comedies for next season, including the Patricia Heaton-led Carol’s Second Act and Broke, co-starring NCIS alum Pauley Perrette.

Which of these CBS dramas are you already planning to add to your season-pass list? Drop your first impressions in a comment below.