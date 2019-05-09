Pauley Perrette Sitcom Broke and Patricia Heaton's Second Act Among 4 Comedies Ordered to Series at CBS

A quartet of comedy pilots just landed a spot on CBS’ schedule for the 2019-20 season. The Eye Network has ordered to series Bob ❤️ Abishola, Broke, Carol’s Second Act and The Unicorn, TVLine has learned.

Here’s the breakdown of each new project:

Hailing from EP Chuck Lorre, Bob ❤️ Abishola (or Bob Hearts Abishola, for the emoji-averse) stars Mike & Molly‘s Billy Gardell as a middle-aged sock businessman from Detroit who suffers a heart attack. When he unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant (played by Folake Olowofoyeku), he sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance. Lorre also penned the pilot, along with EPs Eddie Gorodetsky and Al Higgins.

Broke centers on an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby who is cut off by his father, prompting him and his wife to move into her estranged sister’s Reseda home — and the two siblings are forced to reconnect. Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil and NCIS vet Pauley Perrette lead the cast, while Jane showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman serves as an executive producer.

Sitcom veteran Patricia Heaton stars in Carol’s Second Act, which follows Carol Chambers as she embarks on a unique path after raising two children and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Sabrina Jalees round out the cast. Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins (Good Girls, black-ish) wrote the pilot script, and Pamela Fryman (How I Met Your Mother) directed the episode.

Last but not least, The Unicorn — the lone single-cam project in this batch of comedies — follows a recent widower (played by Walton Goggins) as he navigates the most difficult year of his life. A tight-knit group of friends and family helps him move on as he raises two daughters and takes the major step of dating — only to find, to his shock, that he’s a hot commodity. The cast also includes Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins.

In addition to these four comedies, CBS has also picked up the dramas Evil, from Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King; FBI: Most Wanted, a spinoff of the Dick Wolf procedural FBI; and All Rise, starring Simone Missick and Wilson Bethel.

