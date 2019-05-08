Hilary Swank to Star in Jason Katims' Astronaut Drama Away at Netflix

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank is signing on for a star-filled new series: She’ll lead Away, Netflix’s upcoming astronaut drama, TVLine has learned.

The series focuses on Emma Green (Swank), an American astronaut with a husband and teen daughter. Emma is the commander of an international space crew that undertakes a very dangerous mission. Per the show’s official logline, the series is “about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.”

The drama hails from Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood), who will executive-produce and write alongside Jessica Goldberg (The Path). Goldberg also will serve as showrunner. Other EPs include Ed Zwick (Nashville, My So-Called Life), Matt Reeves (Felicity), Andrew Hinderaker (Pure Genius, Penny Dreadful) and Swank. Universal Television will produce.

Netflix greenlit Away‘s 10-episode first season in June 2018.

In addition to films like Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby, both of which earned her an Academy Award, Swank’s TV credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer; Growing Pains; Beverly Hills, 90210. She also played Gail Getty, mother to the kidnapped John Paul Getty III, in Season 1 of FX’s Trust.

Does Swank’s casting make you want to tune in to Away? Drop a comment below.