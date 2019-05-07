NCIS EP Teases Big Gibbs Reveal, How It Will Affect Both Him and the Team

The NCIS team is about to learn a lot more about Gibbs — and the repercussions will affect everyone, including Boss himself.

In tonight’s follow-up to last week’s “Judge, Jury…” — which is titled “…and Executioner,” and airs at 8/7c on CBS — the NCIS team will wonder who is acting as judge and jury as they investigate the secret, quarter-billion dollar government bank account that’s funding a nationwide network of vigilante justice.

As the team deals with “some issues” arising from this “Star Chamber”-type organization, “Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) is going to make a rather large reveal to his co-workers,” co-showrunner Steven Binder tells TVLine. “I’ll let you wait to see what that reveal is, but it’s going to change the whole team dynamic in a way. There will be this sort of fallout as the team reconciles this ‘new Gibbs’ that they didn’t really know existed.”

Leading out of this Tuesday’s episode and continuing “an emotional thread with Gibbs that started with the episode ‘She'” — at the end of which Gibbs burned Rule 10 aka “Don’t get emotionally involved in a case” — Gibbs himself will reach an extremely rare breaking point.

“I don’t want to use the word ‘breakdown,’ because it’s Gibbs and I don’t know that this man is capable of breaking down, but it presages a sort of inability for him to function properly,” says Binder. That will precipitate a return by Dr. Grace Confalone, the psychologist played by recurring guest star Laura San Giacomo.

Says Binder, “She’s going to be working with Gibbs simultaneously while the team works on solving this case,” and that will lead into the Season 16 finale, which brings back Joe Spano’s Tobias Fornell and… Melinda McGraw’s Diane Sterling?!

