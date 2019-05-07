Legion Final Season Trailer: David's a Cult Leader, Lenny's a Mad Hatter — And Hello, Professor X?

If you thought the first two seasons of FX’s Legion were heavy on the psychedelia, well… get ready to turn on, tune in and drop out, man.

FX has released a trailer for the Marvel superhero drama’s third and final season — debuting Monday, June 24 at 10/9c — and based on the footage, things get even tripper than usual when escaped mutant David reemerges as a robe-clad cult leader, helping a group of far-out disciples to “open their minds,” in his words. (“I’m the magic man,” he declares.) One of those disciples includes a fellow mutant named Switch, played by new cast addition Lauren Tsai, who may be the time-traveler David has been looking for.

David does need help: Syd and his former Summerland pals are trying to track him down and kill him, at the Shadow King’s request. (“I’m a good person,” David pleads to Syd, who responds, “You end the world.”) Plus, the mischievous Lenny is still out there causing chaos, dressed up like the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland. (It’s a good look for her, actually.)

But most importantly for comic book fans, we get a quick glimpse at David’s famous father Professor X, played by Game of Thrones alum Harry Lloyd, as he dons an early version of his signature Cerebro helmet. Will his father’s past help David survive an uncertain future?

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Legion‘s final run, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.