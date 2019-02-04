Legion Casts Game of Thrones Veteran Harry Lloyd to Play Professor X

David Haller’s father is coming home: FX’s Legion has cast Game of Thrones veteran Harry Lloyd to play X-Men leader Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, in the upcoming third and final season, the network has confirmed.

In addition, Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot) will play David’s mother Gabrielle in Season 3. Legion announced the news on Monday via its official Twitter account:

Professor X will make his Legion debut in Season 3’s third episode, creator Noah Hawley tells TVLine. David’s famous father has been referenced in previous seasons, but never seen on-screen. FX announced earlier on Monday that Season 3 — set to premiere in June — would be the comic book drama’s last.

Lloyd played Daenerys’ ill-fated brother Viserys Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. (Viserys was memorably murdered by Daenerys’ husband Khal Drogo.) Currently, Lloyd plays Peter Quayle on the J.K. Simmons Starz drama Counterpart. His other TV credits include Manhattan and Wolf Hall.

Corneliussen is best known as icy wife Joanna Wellick on USA’s Mr. Robot, which is also entering its final season this year. Her other TV credits include Deception and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

