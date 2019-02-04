Legion to End After Season 3

Legion is approaching its final panel: The FX comic book drama’s upcoming third season will also be its final season, the network announced on Monday.

“Noah Hawley had always considered Legion to be a three-season show,” FX CEO John Landgraf told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, “and he has confirmed that he’s going to stick with his plan. This will be the final season.” Landgraf added that Season 3 of Legion will debut in June.

Legion stars Dan Stevens as conflicted mutant David Haller, who’s spent his life in mental institutions but now discovers that what he thought was an illness may actually be his superpower. The supporting cast includes Rachel Keller as David’s fellow mutant and love interest Syd, Aubrey Plaza as the mischievous Lenny and Jean Smart as mentor Melanie Bird.

Debuting in February 2017, Legion was renewed for a second season the following month. Season 2 premiered last April, and wrapped up with David embracing his powers and running off with Lenny, abandoning Syd and the Summerland crew.

