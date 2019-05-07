Game of Thrones' Iain Glen Says Daenerys' Parting Words to Jorah Were 'Something That I'll Never Forget'

That misplaced coffee cup wasn’t the only mystery Game of Thrones left unsolved in its most recent episode.

In the wake of Sunday’s installment, there’s another question we’d like answered, too: What did Daenerys whisper to Jorah Mormont while saying goodbye?

A quick recap: Episode 4 began with a massive funeral for the dozens who died during the Battle of Winterfell, including Jorah, who perished while protecting Daenerys. Before all of the bodies were set ablaze, Daenerys approached Jorah and whispered something to his lifeless form, though viewers at home couldn’t hear her goodbye. (Read our full episode recap here.)

According to EW.com, the script for that particular scene did not offer pre-written lines for Emilia Clarke to recite to Jorah’s portrayer, Iain Glen. Instead, Clarke had the freedom to create her own farewell — and Glen would only offer a hint about the nature of Clarke’s words.

“It’s something entirely sincere and true to the moment and something that I’ll never forget,” Glen said. When asked if he’s prepared to field questions about that dialogue for years after Thrones ends, the actor revealed that he plans to keep Clarke’s goodbye to himself, despite fans’ curiosity.

“I’ll always cherish it because it’s something no one will ever know but the two of us,” he said. “And that’s a memory to hold onto.”

