The Big Bang Theory will end its 12-year run on CBS next week, but Jim Parsons will continue to embody the character of Sheldon Cooper for years to come, courtesy of his narrator role on Young Sheldon. According to the Emmy winner, maintaining the former gig “probably” cushions the blow of losing the latter one.

“I will still speak from [Sheldon]’s vantage point,” Parsons acknowledges to TVLine in the above video interview, conducted at last week’s Big Bang wrap party. (Quick disclaimer: Parsons is involved in the potential film adaptation of my book, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.) “In fact, I’ve already done voiceovers [on Young Sheldon] from ages that are older than I ever got with Sheldon [on Big Bang]. He spoke of his children last season, and obviously we haven’t seen that yet. I will get to hear where [the writers’] imaginations take that character… that I never would’ve gotten to find out otherwise.”

That doesn’t, however, make closing this Big chapter of his life easy, as he learned at last Tuesday’s taping of the final episode. Recalling the last backstage group hug shared by the cast prior to the taping, Parsons laments, “That was tough. That was the first… miniature death. Because everything’s a last, suddenly. And that was the first of the evening’s lasts.”

The Big Bang Theory‘s one-hour swan sing airs Thursday, May 16 on CBS.