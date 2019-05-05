Friends: The One Where We Rank the Cast's Best & Worst Follow-Ups: Joey, Cougar Town, People v. O.J. and More

It’s been 15 years since Monica, Rachel et al. last headed out to Central Perk — but our favorite Friends have never really gone away.

In addition to myriad cast reunions, many of the stars of the beloved ’90s comedy — which aired its series finale on May 6, 2004 — have gone on to lead their own series. Some have been creative triumphs (think The Comeback, Cougar Town, Episodes), while others have gone the way of Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry all returned to primetime within five years of Friends‘ conclusion. David Schwimmer, meanwhile, took a 12-year break before he signed on for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The lone holdout has been Jennifer Aniston, who will soon star opposite Reese Witherspoon — aka Rachel’s sister Jill — in the Apple TV+ drama Morning Show.

In total, there have been over a dozen follow-ups headlined by the former castmates — and TVLine has ranked each and every one of them, beginning with the very worst. Excluded are any series where the actor involved was merely a guest star (such as Schwimmer’s recent arc on Will & Grace), as well as any unscripted endeavors (such as LeBlanc’s stint on Top Gear).

