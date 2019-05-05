Daytime Emmys 2019: The Winners List

The 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are being handed out on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, with Extra‘s Mario Lopez and The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood presiding over the web-exclusive broadcast (which you can watch here).

Heading into Sunday’s ceremony, NBC’s Days of Our Lives led the soap opera pack with 27 total nods, edging out General Hospital‘s 25. The Young and the Restless followed with 20, while CBS sister series The Bold and the Beautiful netted 12.

Meanwhile, despite exiting The Talk in September, Julie Chen appeared in enough episodes to qualify for a co-host nod.

By outlet, CBS amassed 61 total nods across all categories, while syndicated programs accounted for 55. Amazon and Netflix racked up 49 apiece.

TVLine is denoting all of Sunday’s major winners in daytime drama, talk and other categories below, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back throughout the evening. (And for a complete list of winners from Friday’s creative arts ceremony — including awards for digital drama series, children’s programming and myriad technical categories — click here.)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marci Miller (Abigail, Days)

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)

Maura West (Ava, GH)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

Laura Wright (Carly, GH)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)

Tyler Christopher (Stefan, Days)

Billy Flynn (Chad, Days)

Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kassie DePaiva (Eve, Days)

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, Days)

Martha Madison (Belle, Days)

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R)

Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Y&R)

Vernee Watson (Stella, GH)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Max Gail (Mike, GH)

Brynton James (Devon, Y&R)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days)

Greg Rikaart (Leo, Days)

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hayley Erin (Kiki, GH)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)

Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH)

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lucas Adams (Tripp, Days)

William Lipton (Cameron, GH)

Kyler Pettis (Theo, Days) — WINNER

Garren Stitt (Oscar, GH)

Zach Tinker (Fenmore, Y&R)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Miguel, Days)

Patricia Bethune (Mary, GH)

Wayne Brady (Dr. Buckingham, B&B)

Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days)

Thaao Penghlis (Andre, Days)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM

B&B

Days

GH

Y&R

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM

B&B

Days

GH

Y&R

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA

After Forever

The Bay The Series

Giants

The New 30

Youth & Consequences

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

John Michael Higgins, America Says

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains

Molly Yeh, Girl Meets Farm

Pati Jinich, Pati’s Mexican Table

Catherine Fulvio, A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking

OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROGRAM

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Cook’s Country

Eat. Race. Win.

Giada Entertains

Lidia’s Kitchen

Valerie’s Home Kitchen

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Couples Court

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Paternity Court

The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access

DailyMailTV

ET

Extra

Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST(S)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Steve

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Today

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

Access Live

The Dr. Oz Show

Rachael Ray — WINNER

Red Table Talk

Today With Kathie Lee & Hoda

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST(S)

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai & Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve & Julie Chen, The Talk

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Sara Haines, The View

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

Ellen

A Little Help With Carol Burnett

The Real

The Talk

The View