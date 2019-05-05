Daytime Emmys 2019: The Winners List

The 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are being handed out on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, with Extra‘s Mario Lopez and The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood presiding over the web-exclusive broadcast (which you can watch here).
Heading into Sunday’s ceremony, NBC’s Days of Our Lives led the soap opera pack with 27 total nods, edging out General Hospital‘s 25. The Young and the Restless followed with 20, while CBS sister series The Bold and the Beautiful netted 12.
Meanwhile, despite exiting The Talk in September, Julie Chen appeared in enough episodes to qualify for a co-host nod.
By outlet, CBS amassed 61 total nods across all categories, while syndicated programs accounted for 55. Amazon and Netflix racked up 49 apiece.
TVLine is denoting all of Sunday’s major winners in daytime drama, talk and other categories below, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back throughout the evening. (And for a complete list of winners from Friday’s creative arts ceremony — including awards for digital drama series, children’s programming and myriad technical categories — click here.)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marci Miller (Abigail, Days)
Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)
Maura West (Ava, GH)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)
Laura Wright (Carly, GH)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)
Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)
Tyler Christopher (Stefan, Days)
Billy Flynn (Chad, Days)
Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kassie DePaiva (Eve, Days)
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, Days)
Martha Madison (Belle, Days)
Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R)
Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Y&R)
Vernee Watson (Stella, GH)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Max Gail (Mike, GH)
Brynton James (Devon, Y&R)
Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days)
Greg Rikaart (Leo, Days)
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Hayley Erin (Kiki, GH)
Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)
Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days)
Chloe Lanier (Nelle, GH)
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lucas Adams (Tripp, Days)
William Lipton (Cameron, GH)
Kyler Pettis (Theo, Days) — WINNER
Garren Stitt (Oscar, GH)
Zach Tinker (Fenmore, Y&R)
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Miguel, Days)
Patricia Bethune (Mary, GH)
Wayne Brady (Dr. Buckingham, B&B)
Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days)
Thaao Penghlis (Andre, Days)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM
B&B
Days
GH
Y&R
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM
B&B
Days
GH
Y&R
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA
After Forever
The Bay The Series
Giants
The New 30
Youth & Consequences
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
John Michael Higgins, America Says
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains
Molly Yeh, Girl Meets Farm
Pati Jinich, Pati’s Mexican Table
Catherine Fulvio, A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School
Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking
OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROGRAM
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Cook’s Country
Eat. Race. Win.
Giada Entertains
Lidia’s Kitchen
Valerie’s Home Kitchen
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Couples Court
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Paternity Court
The People’s Court
OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access
DailyMailTV
ET
Extra
Inside Edition
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST(S)
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, Steve
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Today
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
Access Live
The Dr. Oz Show
Rachael Ray — WINNER
Red Table Talk
Today With Kathie Lee & Hoda
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST(S)
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai & Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve & Julie Chen, The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Sara Haines, The View
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
Ellen
A Little Help With Carol Burnett
The Real
The Talk
The View