SNL Video: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock Recall Getting Fired by NBC (in Song)

Nearly 25 years after being booted from Saturday Night Live, former cast member Adam Sandler returned to Studio 8H with a lot to get off his chest — in song, naturally.

Sandler’s musical confession came during his monologue. After acknowledging his wife and kids in the audience, he said that his daughter once asked why he left SNL if it was really the greatest time of his life, as he always told her. The answer, he sang, was simple:

“I was fired, I was fired. I was fired, sad to tell. Well I never saw it coming, I got fired from SNL. Between seasons I heard a nasty rumor that I was getting the sack. I tried to call Lorne Michaels, but he never called me back. … I guess NBC had enough of Crazy Spoon Head and the songs I sang on the news. Maybe the were sick of Canteen Boy, but I think they just hate the Jews. I was fired, not rehired, well it made me sad and blue. I told my boy Chris Farley I got fired — and he said, ‘Same, man. They fired my ass, too.'”

Sandler was then joined by fellow former cast member Chris Rock, who also spun a sad tale of woe from his SNL days: “I got fired, I was fired, I was fired by NBC. Then I went on In Living Color. Three weeks later, they took it off TV.”

Current cast member Pete Davidson was the next to take the stage, though Sandler was quick to explain that he hasn’t been fired yet. “I wasn’t?” Davidson replied. “How that’s even possible.”

“I don’t know,” Sandler told him. “But be patient. It’s coming soon.” He then returned to his solo act: “Well, it broke my heart to pieces, cause SNL was my home. Where could I do my silly voices now? I never felt so alone. … Yeah, I was fired. I was fired. NBC said that I was done. Then I made over $4 billion at the box office, so I guess you could say I won.”

Then came the big finish: “So I was fired, but tonight I’m rehired, and I’m the happiest man alive. Cause it feels so good to be back with you here tonight where it all began for me, right here on Saturday Night Live.”

