FX Sets Premieres for Legion's Final Season, Baskets and Snowfall Returns

Listen up, Legion-aires: David Haller’s trippy swan song will begin on Monday, June 24. The confounding series will return for Season 3 at 10/9c that evening, FX announced Thursday, and it will kick off the show’s final run of episodes.

In addition, the Zach Galifianakis-led Baskets will be back for Season 4 on Thursday, June 13, at 10 pm. And the cocaine drama Snowfall will start its third season on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 pm.

Snowfall was co-created by John Singleton, who died Monday after suffering a stroke earlier in the month. In a statement, FX chairman John Landgraf said that Snowfall‘s cast “loved John as much as we did, and that they are heartbroken over this news. Today we lost an incredibly talented artist, leader, activist, partner and friend — far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

The three series round out FX’s previously announced summer lineup, which includes Archer: 1999, which returns on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 pm; The Weekly, a docuseries that chronicles reporters at The New York Times, which premieres on Sunday, June 2 at 10 pm on FX; and Pose, which will be back for Season 2 on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 pm.