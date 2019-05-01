Suits' Final Season, Spinoff Pearson Get Shared July Premiere Date

Suits and its spinoff Pearson are teaming up this summer: The ninth and final season of the flagship series will premiere on Wednesday, July 17 at 9/8c on USA Network, leading into the debut of the Gina Torres-led offshoot at 10 pm.

Suits‘ 10-episode swan song will explore Harvey and Donna as a romantic couple in the aftermath of his Season 8 finale epiphany. The realization that Donna is the one with whom he wants to share his wins and losses led Harvey to rush to her home, after which the pair had sex.

“We’re going to follow their growth,” showrunner Aaron Korsh told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A. “When you’re in a relationship with someone, learning how to communicate with them is probably the most important key to success. They’re going to have to learn how to handle their issues in a relationship the way people do, the way couples do, and we’re going to see that.”

Pearson, also spanning 10 episodes, follows Torres’ disbarred lawyer Jessica Pearson as she gets involved in the dirty world of Chicago politics and becomes the mayor’s (Homeland‘s Morgan Spector) right-hand fixer. The cast also includes Simon Kassianides (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as a cop/the mayor’s driver, Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill) as the ambitious city attorney Keri Allen, Chantel Riley (Wynnona Earp) as Jessica’s cousin Angela, Isabel Arraiza (The Oath) as Jessica’s “intense” assistant Yoli and Eli Goree (Ballers) as the mayor’s press secretary Derrick. Suits EP Daniel Arkin serves as showrunner on the spinoff.

Are you excited for a Suits-Pearson doubleheader this summer?