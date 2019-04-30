Stephen Nichols Books Days Return

Nearly a year after his sudden and unceremonious departure from Days of Our Lives, Stephen Nichols is returning to the NBC soap as Steve “Patch” Johnson. The actor confirms to Soap Opera Digest that he is already back at work. “I got the call about a month ago,” he tells the mag. “[I said] to myself, ‘Well, I’ll be damned.'”

Nichols says credit for his return belongs to the fans, many of whom cried foul when he was cut from the cast last year. “These good people who are so loyal and dedicated to supporting us, mean so much to me,” he enthused. “In my opinion, the most beneficial thing about social media has been connecting with the fans on a deeper level. So much so that I consider them true friends.”

Per Digest, Days has “big plans” for Steve (and presumably his on-screen “sweetness” Kayla) when he resurfaces in the fall, something Nichols would neither confirm nor deny. “You gotta’ wait and see,” he teased.

Last April, two months before his Days ouster and four months before his final air date, Nichols lamented his lack of screen time. “I do believe continuing to weave Steve and Kayla’s past into present day story is intelligent writing,” he said at the time. “However, one day per week (or less) doesn’t give the fans enough time to live with these characters. Respectfully, hoping for a remedy to this.”