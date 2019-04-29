Ratings: NCIS: LA Dips in New Time Slot; World of Dance and Good Girls Rise

CBS’ recently renewed NCIS: Los Angeles christened its new, later Sunday time slot with 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, slipping 18 percent and a tenth from its last fresh outing to mark series lows.

Opening the Eye’s night, The Red Line‘s two-hour premiere averaged 4.9 mil and a 0.5. TVLine readers gave the opener an average grade of “B,” with 77 percent planning to return for Week 2.

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Idol (7.9 mil/1.4, read recap) drew a best-since-premiere audience and this season’s third-best demo rating; Shark Tank (4.1 mil/0.8) was steady.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.14 mil/0.3) and Charmed (730K/0.2) both added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

NBC | World of Dance (3.4 mil/0.8) ticked up to a 5-week demo high. Good Girls (2.4 mil/0.6) hit a 7-week high in audience and rose in the demo.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.9 mil/0.7), Bob’s Burgers (1.8 mil/0.8) and Family Guy (2 mil/0.8) were all steady.

