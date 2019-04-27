NCIS: LA Sneak Peek: Is Anna About to Get Caught Following Prison Escape?

The title of NCIS: Los Angeles‘ first May Sweeps episode, “The One That Got Away,” clearly refers to Anna Kolcheck — perhaps in more ways than one, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek.

In this Sunday’s episode of the newly renewed, long-running CBS drama — which now airs an hour later, at 10/9c — Anna (played by Bar Paly) escapes from prison with her cellmate Kate (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Eve Harlow). Press play above to watch one of the ladies accidentally catch the attention of a shotgun-toting filling station owner.

As the NCIS team gets involved with searching for the fugitives, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) will do what he can to keep ex-girlfriend Anna from making “an even bigger mistake,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill shared as part of TVLine’s May Sweeps Preview.

Anna’s on-the-lam status is not the only drama on tap for poor Callen this week. Rather, in addition to that, “He finds out about what happened to his father,” says Gemmill. Then as we get closer to the May 19 season finale, Callen has his hands full with two exes, Anna and Joelle, not to mention his father and “a potential new addition in his life.”

