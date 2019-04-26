Wrecked Cancelled at TBS

Wrecked‘s chances for another season have crashed and burned: TBS has cancelled the survival comedy after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

The Lost-inspired spoof followed a group of mismatched strangers forced to band together on a remote island to survive after their plane crashes into the ocean. The ensemble cast included Zach Cregger (About a Boy) as flight attendant Owen, Asif Ali (The Mick) as sports agent Pack, Jessica Lowe (Man Seeking Woman) as fiery feminist Florence and Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords) as New Zealand native Steve. The show also welcomed a number of guest stars across its three seasons, including Rob Corddry, Eliza Coupe, Jemaine Clement and Erinn Hayes.

Debuting in June 2016, Wrecked was renewed for a second season the following month. It wrapped up its third season in October; the cancellation caps the show’s run at a total of 30 episodes. Wrecked joins fellow TBS comedy People of Earth on the scrap heap; that show got the axe in June after two seasons, despite an earlier renewal.

TVLine's Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.