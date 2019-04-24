Station 19 Creator Stacy McKee Stepping Down as Showrunner

There’ll be a new station chief if Station 19 returns for a third season: Creator and showrunner Stacy McKee is exiting the ABC series, TVLine has confirmed.

McKee wrote the pilot for the Jaina Lee Ortiz-led firefighter drama, which debuted last year as a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, and has served as showrunner for both seasons so far. Prior to that, she was a writer and producer on Grey’s, dating back to the show’s 2005 premiere. (She also served as co-showrunner of Grey’s, along with Bill Harper, before current boss Krista Vernoff took over.) But McKee’s overall deal with ABC Studios recently expired, according to a source, and she is now taking the opportunity to move ahead in a new direction after spending the past 15 years on Shonda Rhimes-produced shows. (The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.)

Station 19 currently airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the Alphabet network, and production on Season 2 has already wrapped, so McKee’s exit won’t affect the rest of the season. But the show’s fate is still in limbo: It hasn’t been renewed for a third season yet. (TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard currently pegs it as “a safe bet,” though.)

Are you concerned about McKee’s departure, Station 19 fans? And what are your predictions for a possible third season? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.