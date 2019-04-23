Avengers: Endgame Cast Recaps MCU to the Tune of 'We Didn't Start the Fire' by Billy Joel — Watch Video

Were you hoping to rewatch all 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leading up to the release of Friday’s Avengers: Endgame? No need! The Endgame cast has assembled for its very own version of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” to provide a terse recap of the blockbuster franchise.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon leads the sing-along, which features 10 members of the star-studded ensemble — Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) — in neighboring comic-strip tiles.

The musical parody doubles as a tribute to the late Stan Lee, who started the metaphorical fire. In the end, all of the tiles come together to form a portrait of the Marvel mastermind, who died last November at the age of 95.

RELATED STORIES Avengers: Infinity War Cast Performs Epic Brady Bunch Sendup — Watch

Avengers: Infinity War Cast Performs Epic Brady Bunch Sendup — Watch Disney+ Streaming Service Gets Launch Date, Price Details and a Lotta Content (Star Wars! Marvel! Simpsons! Pixar!)

The Tonight Show‘s latest collaboration with the Avengers follows last April’s “The Marvel Bunch,” which featured many of the same actors in a bizarro, Infinity War-inspired sendup of the Brady Bunch theme song. (Watch it here.)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us which MCU actors you felt were sorely missing from this otherwise epic skit!