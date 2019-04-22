Gotham Series Finale Trailer Reveals First Look at the New Selina Kyle

Three days ahead of Gotham‘s series finale (Thursday, 8/7c), Fox is giving us an extended look at the big farewell — including the new actress assuming the role of Selina Kyle. Following the show’s 10-year time jump, Banshee alumna Lili Simmons will appear in the finale as a grown-up version of Selina, just in time to welcome Batman (still played by David Mazouz) to Gotham City.

Camren Bicondova, who has played the iconic character since Gotham premiered in 2014, broke the recasting news on social media this past weekend via a heartfelt note to her fans: “I wanted to give (the character) Selina Kyle as much respect as possible,” she wrote. “Some will say that giving her respect would include seeing the character through to the end of the show, which I understand. But, I firmly believe that part of leaving a legacy and being part of a legacy means knowing when to pass the torch to someone else. I was blessed to be the vessel for Selina Kyle for her formative teen years, and it only felt right to give someone else the torch for her adult self.”

Per the finale’s official synopsis, “a series of crimes leads Gordon to believe Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks. However, when Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs.” (Speaking of Penguin and The Riddler, how much do you love those “new” costumes they’re sporting?)

