Gotham Star Confirms Series Finale Recast: 'Being Part of a Legacy Means Knowing When to Pass the Torch'

TV’s Catwoman will look quite different in Gotham‘s series finale.

Camren Bicondova, who has been with the Batman prequel series since the 2014 pilot, has confirmed that last Thursday’s penultimate episode marked her final appearance as Selina Kyle. She will be succeeded in the April 25 swan song by Banshee vet Lili Simmons, following a 10-year time jump.

“It’s important to me that I’m the one to tell you this because it was a choice that I made,” Bicondova wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to give (the character) Selina Kyle as much respect as possible. Some will say that giving her respect would include seeing the character through to the end of the show, which I understand. But, I firmly believe that part of leaving a legacy and being part of a legacy means knowing when to pass the torch to someone else. I was blessed to be the vessel for Selina Kyle for her formative teen years, and it only felt right to give someone else the torch for her adult self.

“The woman who will be playing the older Selina Kyle is the glorious Lili Simmons, who, when I met for the first time, made me cry tears of joy,” her statement continued. “She is perfect for this role, and she really wanted to do Selina right. We spoke about Selina Kyle for hours; I shared journal entries and scenes that were prime examples of Selina’s characteristics, and she shared thoughts of backstory for the 10 years that the audience didn’t see. I want to clearly express how much thought and care went into this decision, as well as how much respect for the character and legacy of Selina Kyle there is within it. I was blessed to be the seventh female actor to play Selina Kyle, the first to play her in Gotham‘s adaptation — and now, there will be an eighth woman part of DC Comics’ Catwoman legacy. That makes me proud.”

As previously reported, Gotham‘s farewell (watch trailer here) will feature Bruce Wayne finally transforming into the Dark Knight. Set a decade into the future, “The Beginning…” finds Bruce set to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower, while “a series of crimes leads Gordon to believe Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks,” according to the official logline. “When Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs.”

