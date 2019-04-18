The end is near for Gotham… or is it just the beginning? That’s the riddle Fox poses in this first promo for the show’s final episode, airing next Thursday (8/7c). And yes, it’s a trick question.

For while the series may be reaching the end of its five-season road, our young Bruce Wayne is also beginning his own journey, finally transforming into the literal Dark Knight that his city desperately needs.

Here’s a full breakdown of what you can expect from Gotham‘s final hour:

The series flash-forwards 10 years into the future, as Bruce is set to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower. A series of crimes leads Gordon to believe Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks. However, when Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs in the all-new ‘The Beginning…’ series finale episode of Gotham.

Though we’ve already gotten a first look (of sorts) at Batman, this new promo allows us to spend some quality milliseconds with grown-up Bruce and his spooky new voice.

