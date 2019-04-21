Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 Trailer: 'The Dead Are Already Here'

What’s scarier: a woman who just learned that her lover is her nephew and a potential threat to her acquisition of power, or a highly organized army of the dead?

Looks like we’ll find out in next week’s Game of Thrones, based on the preview trailer that followed Sunday’s episode (read full recap here).

The episode appears to be the big Battle of Winterfell installment, which reportedly took weeks of outdoor night shoots to film. The process included “moments you’re just broken as a human and just want to cry,” star Maisie Williams said, and co-star Iain Glen called taking part in the episode “the most unpleasant experience I’ve had on Thrones.”

Take a look at the video above and see what you can glean from the quick, dark glimpses we get of the hell being visited upon the Starks’ ancestral home. There are lots of weapons. Arya runs through the castle, apparently fleeing something or someone. Brienne screams for her forces to “Stand your ground!” Jon sounds a wee bit afraid as he announces “The Night King is coming,” and Daenerys has steel in her voice when she says, “The dead are already here.”

Do you have theories on who’ll survive the big fight and who’ll become white walker fodder? Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your predictions!