Game of Thrones: Revisiting Brienne's Moment of Joy — and Jaime's Role in It

What a knight to remember.

In Sunday’s Game of Thrones, Brienne officially became a knight, courtesy of her former foe/traveling partner/kindred spirit Jaime Lannister. (For the full episode recap, go here.)

“But wait a minute,” you might ask, “wasn’t Brienne already a knight?” The answer: Not technically. As she pointed out during a pre-battle hangout in the castle, “Women can’t be knights,” because of tradition. “F–k tradition,” Tormund says, but Jaime has another idea.

After announcing that any knight can make another knight, Ser Jaime drew his sword and ordered Brienne to kneel. When she scoffed, he looked at her seriously and asked, “Do you want to be a knight, or not? Kneel.”

They exchanged a long look full of lots of unsaid stuff, then she did as he asked. “In the name of the Warrior, I charge you to be brave. In the name of the Father, I charge you to be just. In the name of the Mother, I charge you to defend the innocent,” he said, invoking some of the Seven Gods as he laid the blade on her shoulders. And then, it was done.

Game of Thrones: Who's Still Alive? Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“Arise, Ser Brienne of Tarth, knight of the Seven kingdoms,” he said, and she did, to loud applause from Tormund, Tyrion, Podrick and Davos. Brienne’s eyes filled with tears, her smile of pure joy stretched across her face, and we all had a moment of unadulterated happiness… until the legion of the undead arrived a few minutes later.

Video of the scene will be added to this post when it becomes available. Until then, hit the comments with your congratulations for Ser Brienne of Tarth!