When They See Us Trailer: Netflix Takes a Searing (and Star-Studded) Look at the Infamous Central Park Five Case

A notorious case of racial injustice is getting a second look — thanks to Netflix and Ava DuVernay.

The streamer has released the first footage from When They See Us, a four-part scripted series examining the 1989 Central Park Five case, where five New York City teens were accused of raping a woman in Central Park. The teens were all black and Hispanic, and the woman was white, so the case became a media-fueled powder keg of racial bias, and the trailer — which you can watch above — shows the intense pressure these kids were under to confess to a crime they didn’t commit. (And they were just kids, as an interrogation scene poignantly reminds us.)

Oscar nominee DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) co-wrote and directed all four episodes, and she’s lined up an all-star cast here: Michael Kenneth Williams, Niecy Nash and John Leguizamo play parents of the accused teens, Joshua Jackson plays one of the teens’ defense attorneys, Felicity Huffman (ahem) plays a prosecutor and Vera Farmiga — in a striking, Marcia Clark-esque wig — plays the assistant district attorney arguing to put the teens in jail.

